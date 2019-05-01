Jody and Laurie Hueneke Martens of Bellevue are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mckayla Grace Martens, born on December 21, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, IA.
Mckayla weighed 3 lbs. 10 oz. and was 15-3/4 inches long. She was welcomed home by big sister, Mckenna (7).
Also welcoming Mckayla were her grandparents, Barbara Hueneke and the late Phillip Hueneke of Bellevue, David and Eileen Trost of Bellevue and Leo Martens of Maquoketa, IA.
