The annual Father Samuel Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass and dinner will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, Benton, Wis. Bishop Donald J. Hying of the Madison Diocese along with other area priests will concelebrate the mass. The public is invited to attend the day's events sponsored by the Father Mazzuchelli Assembly 1202 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Lancaster, Wis.
Prior to the Mass, the public is invited to visit St. Augustine Church, New Diggings, Wis. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the knights. The church, which has been restored, was designed and built by Fr. Mazzuchelli in 1844 and is the only church that remains as he originally designed it.
After the Mass, Bishop Hying will bless the newly restored house where Father Mazzuchelli lived and died. People can then visit Father Mazzuchelli's home and his grave site. All are invited to stay for the annual dinner in the church hall. Dinner reservations ($15) are appreciated in advance by contacting George Burns by Monday, Aug. 19, at (608) 965-4517. Proceeds from the day will benefit the restoration project.
Father Mazzuchelli is known in the tristate area for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches, and founding the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. He was declared "Venerable" by Pope John Paul II, the first step to sainthood. Father Mazzuchelli's life and example continue to have meaning for people today. His commitment to justice for the oppressed, education, and responsible civic participation are relevant values for our time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.