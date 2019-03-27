Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), Genesis VNA/Community Health, and the Rehab Department of JCRHC are offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults who have concerns about falling. During 8 two-hour sessions, participants learn to:
• Promote exercise to increase strength and balance
• Set realistic goals for increasing activity
• Improve environment to reduce fall risk factors
• View falls and fear of falling as controllable
The Centers for Disease Control report that falling is the most common cause of injury in people over 60. More than one third of adults age 65 years and older fall each year. Don’t become a statistic! Take active steps to reduce the risk of falls; register today for A Matter of Balance. Classes will be held at the Bellevue Community Center/ Meal Site, 1700 State St., Bellevue, Iowa from 9 to 11 am. on Fridays April 5 through May 24.
Preregistration is required by calling Sarah Hobbs, GenesisVNA at 563-652-4047 or 563-249-5104 by March 28. Space is limited. There is $20 materials suggested donation for each participant. Each participant will receive a detailed training manual.
