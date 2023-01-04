Would you like to improve your balance? Do you want to feel more comfortable participating in your favorite activities? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award-winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults with concerns about falling. This workshop has added benefit of being able to attend virtually online. During 8 two-hour sessions, participants learn to:
• Promote exercise to increase strength and balance
• Set realistic goals for increasing activity
• Improve environment to reduce fall risk factors
• View falls and fear of falling as controllable
The Centers for Disease Control report that falling is the most common cause of injury in people over 60.
More than one-third of adults aged 65 years and older fall each year. Don't become a statistic! Take active steps to reduce the risk of falls; register today for A Matter of Balance. Classes will be held virtually online from January 16 through February 8 each Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The link to join the meeting will be sent when you register. Contact Elise Bovy at ebovy@nei3a.org or call 319-231-6798 or Missy Anders at manders@nei3a.org or call 319-231-1623 to register. Space is limited. Each participant will receive a detailed training manual. There is a suggested contribution of $20 to cover the cost of materials fees for each participant.
