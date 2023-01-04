Would you like to improve your balance? Do you want to feel more comfortable participating in your favorite activities? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award-winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults with concerns about falling. This workshop has added benefit of being able to attend virtually online. During 8 two-hour sessions, participants learn to:

• Promote exercise to increase strength and balance