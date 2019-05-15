Marquette Catholic High School students Halle Kilburg and Allison Kettmann recently qualified for the State Math Competition. Both of the students competed against high school students across the state in classes 1A through 5A, and among all participants in the qualifying rounds, placed well enough on the individual problem solving test to qualify for the state competition held in Iowa City on April 27. Unfortunately, because of the snow that day, the school decided to cancel the trip.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:39:30 AM
- Sunset: 08:17:14 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Weather Alert
.UPDATED RIVER FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.2 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, RISE TO 17.3 FEET FRIDAY MORNING. FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 17.0 FEET, WATER AFFECTS HOMES IN SHORE ACRES IN EAST DUBUQUE. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.