Kilburg-Kettmann

Marquette Catholic High School students Halle Kilburg and Allison Kettmann recently qualified for the State Math Competition.  Both of the students competed against high school students across the state in classes 1A through 5A, and among all participants in the qualifying rounds,  placed well enough on the individual problem solving test to qualify for the state competition held in Iowa City on April 27. Unfortunately, because of the snow that day, the school decided to cancel the trip.

