Bellevue State Bank has put up $7,500 to establish a matching donation fund that will help cover operating expenses this summer for the municipal pool at Cole Park, which is set to open May 31. The goal is to raise a total of $15,000 that would be needed to offset the operating cost based on the new agreement with Offshore Resort. Funds raised will be put in the pool operation fund.
To donate or for more information, stop by Bellevue City Hall or call 563-872-4456
