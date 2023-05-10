The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale Saturday, May 13 from 9 to11 a.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. In conjunction with the plant sale, Together We Build will have a mulch sale.
This year, the Jackson County Fair Flower is Herbs, so there will be a variety of herbs for sale, along with flowers for pollinators such as the monarch butterfly and bees.
Also available at the plant sale will be bulbs, shrubs, berry plants, hostas and shade plants, rhubarb plants, seedlings, grasses, perennials, annuals, asparagus plants, vegetable plants, flower pots and various lawn and garden decor.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners continue to contribute their time and energy to more than 30 projects, the Fairgrounds, downtown areas and parks in Maquoketa, Preston and Bellevue. They also speak at different club events and sponsor garden seminars. Beginning May 16, Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and do demonstrations at the Farmers Market. The market will be held 4–6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 10, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center parking lot in Maquoketa.
As in past years, the Master Gardeners program has used the proceeds from the plant sale to fund grants for community beautification projects throughout Jackson County.
This year, grants were awarded to Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park, City of Preston, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Clinton Engines, City of Miles Sign, Maquoketa Community Cupboard, Maquoketa Caves, Bellevue Riverfront, Horseshoe Pond and Maquoketa North Entrance.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners Program is offered from Iowa State University and was started in Jackson County in 1998. This year is their 25th anniversary in Jackson County, and special events will be planned throughout the year, including Master Gardener Day with mini demos at the Jackson County Fair.
The purpose of the Master Gardener Program is to utilize trained volunteers to provide research based on horticulture information for Iowa citizens.
Persons interested in becoming a Master Gardener may contact the Jackson County Extension Office for information on when classes will be held.
Classes are now available on-line.
