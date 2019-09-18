Bellevue residents and businesses, especially in the Front Street area, should note that there’s going to be a lot of traffic in town this Saturday.
That’s because a fundraiser called ‘Research for the Kids will be coming through Bellevue, bringing with it about 500 motorcycles and at least two charter buses.
Some streets will be blocked-off by the Bellevue Police Department and the city plans to allow vehicles to park in the municipal parking lot below Lock and Dam 12.
Bellevue is just one stop on the route for the massive entourage, which will make stops at Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, the Painted Horse in Bernard, and Riverview Street in Bellevue.
The Reseach For The Kids ride, which has been an annual event for over a decade, raises funds for research into childhood cancer and congenital heart defects.
The inspiration for the event came from Sarah Reiss and Matthew Wessels. Both have experienced the outstanding service, care, compassion, and talents provided by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Matthew Wessels, son of Brian and Amanda (McClain) Wessels and brother to John, Luke, and Samantha, from Zwingle, was born with a heart condition that required three open-heart surgeries.
Sarah Reiss, daughter of Mark and Julie (McClain) Reiss and sister to Megan and Molly, from Dubuque, was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma – a cancerous brain tumor in May of 2008. She went through surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, a stem cell transplant and countless procedures. Sadly, passed away on September 29, 2010.
The ride, now in its 11th year, continues to help other children who need care. All proceeds go the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
To date the Reseach For The Kids ride has raised nearly $1.4 million. Local folks are welcomed to join in the ride or make a donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.