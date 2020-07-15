Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels last Friday issued a recommendation that all citizens wear face masks when they are out in public, as a surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases has arrived in Jackson County.
The recommendation is intended to “try to lessen the spread in our community,” according to officials at Bellevue City Hall. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county virtually doubled in the past 10 to 15 days, with 21 total cases on July 1 to 54 last Friday.
Michels also noted that wearing masks was not a requirement, but are hoping folks will follow the recommendation.
A letter from local business owners on face masks in Bellevue also appears on page 4 of today’s Herald-Leader.
