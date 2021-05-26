Facemasks are now optional in Jackson County.
The county Board of Supervisors last week rescinded the mask mandate it had put in place as an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The decision was unanimous.
The county also removed the mask mandate for people entering the courthouse.
Dubuque County already removed its mandate last week, and the city of Dubuque was expected to follow suit this week.
"I think everyone's looking for a little more normalcy here and wants to move on," said Supervisor Mike Steines of Bellevue.
Michele Cullen, county health department head for Clinton and Jackson counties, said the number of new reported COVID-19 cases in Jackson County were "looking good." She said six new cases had been reported since Saturday, noting that many of those were younger people.
The county's vaccination rate is about 49% and hospitalizations are down in the region, Cullen said.
"I think we've made good progress," Cullen said, despite advocating for a cautious return to normal. "We've worked hard as a community toward our goal" of limiting the spread of the virus."
Bellevue Schools Superintendent Tom Meyer also removed his district's mask mandate based on the supervisors' decision. He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, with mask wearing becoming optional for students and staff this past Wednesday.
“This year has obviously been an extremely unique year in reaction to the pandemic, and the students in Bellevue have handled the wearing of masks in school with a positive attitude on a daily basis,” said Meyer, who also noted that masks are also optional for the Bellevue High School graduation ceremony, which is set for this Saturday at 4 p.m. in the school’s west gymnasium.
Wearing a mask became option as well in the Easton Valley Community School District.
"People have to be conscientious of their environment," Willey said of removing the county's mask mandate. "If we leave it to (the public), I hope they use good sense."
