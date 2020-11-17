If you are in public buildings in Jackson County, you must wear a mask, especially if you cannot maintain social distancing.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors put a mask mandate in place effective Tuesday, Nov. 17.
County attorney Sara Davenport said the county's resolution is more strict than mandates announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday night. It states the following:
Everyone shall wear a face covering when:
In public and unable to stay 6 feet from others
In any indoor public setting (think grocery store, pharmacy, retail store, etc.)
Outside if you cannot maintain 6 feet of separation
Using public transportation or private car service
Exemptions to the mask mandate include:
Traveling in personal vehicle
When you're alone or with others from your household only
When eating or drinking at a food or bar
Obtaining services the require removal of the face covering
If federal or state law prohibits wearing the face covering
Note: There is no penalty for not wearing a face covering as mandates, but "it is in the best interest of the health and safety of the people of Jackson County," according to the resolution, which is also attached here in its entirety.
