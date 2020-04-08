White gown of her dreams? Check.
Dad walking her down the aisle? Check.
Man of her dreams waiting for her at the end of that aisle? Check.
Amanda Kieffer, 25, of Preston, envisioned her perfect wedding day since she was a little girl helping Grandma (Joanne) Kieffer decorate reception halls and churches for innumerable brides.
“I’ve been planning since I was a little girl,” the newly minted Amanda Strothman said.
The COVID-19 pandemic threatened to undermine every plan Amanda made for her March 21 wedding to Shawn Strothman, but family and friends helped her carry on with her special day — even some special surprises added in — despite restrictions on social gatherings.
March 21, before COVID-19
Amanda, the daughter of Terry and Nancy Kieffer, of Preston, graduated from Preston High School in 2013. Two years later, she graduated from Kirkwood Community College. That is where she met Shawn, now 25, of New London, an ag-business major and son of Eric and Kim Strothman.
The two met in ag leadership class at Kirkwood and fell in love.
Shawn proposed to Amanda while the couple were on the walking path at West Side Park in Preston in January 2019.
“We started planning from there!” Amanda recalled.
The couple selected March 21 because they liked the idea of 3-2-1 (March is the third month). It also signified the birthdays of Amanda’s brother, Dakota Kieffer, and their flower girl.
“We were so excited to see friends and loved ones from near and far,” Amanda said of the big day.
And they expected a lot of them — more than 350 RSVPs had been returned.
The families planned for more than a year, selecting dresses, tuxes, flowers, a caterer, the church, a ballroom, etc.
Then January 2020 came.
March 21, after COVID-19
National media outlets began reporting about a novel coronavirus last year. The first know patient started experiencing symptoms Dec. 1, 2019, in Wuhan, Hubei, China. Spread through human-to-human transmission through respiratory droplets, the virus presented with flu-like symptoms such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, and fatigue.
By the end of January 2020, the virus had spread globally, including to the United States.
The potential local severity of the COVID-19 pandemic never truly entered Amanda and Shawn’s mind until March.
“We tried staying as calm as possible,” Amanda said. “We were not really scared until Monday, (March 16) five days before the wedding.”
The evening before, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had recommended that Iowa school districts close through April 13 and that Iowans reduce their public gatherings to 50 people or less. That number quickly shriveled to 10 people or less.
That’s when reality struck.
“We felt lost for words,” Amanda recalled. “We did not want to make our closest friends and family sick or spread the virus because of the wedding. We then started to change plans real quick.”
They came to the decision that the wedding would be only private.
“We were so looking forward to celebrating Saturday with all our family and friends. It’s so awful to see this come to this point. There has been so much work, stress, and love put in to this day,” Amanda recalled
The couple decided not to entirely cancel their special day. “No one knows when this virus might end. Could it be a month? Year? This was the date we had planned and after a year of planning and stress we were just ready to be married,” she said.
Instead, Shawn and Amanda posted the following message on Facebook:
“This is not a decision that we have made lightly, it is out of love and concern that we have decided against holding a public ceremony and reception. You will be present in our hearts as we exchange our vows. It is however most important that those that we love are kept safe. Please say an extra prayer tonight for everyone. Please help us spread the words to all who were invited.”
They feverishly canceled the ballroom, party bus, DJ, catering and rehearsal. It required numerous emails, texts, and phone calls in five short days.
And 3, 2, 1, the Strothman wedding arrived. The couple married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with their wedding party and parents barely filling a handful of pews.
However, everything went better than they had planned, the newlyweds said. Shawn’s grandfather audio-recorded the second spiritual reading for the couple because he could not attend the wedding.
“The church was so filled with love from everyone,” Amanda said.
After the ceremony, the Strothmans walked back up the aisle, the spouse of their dreams on their arm. But, a surprise awaited them outside.
As Shawn and Amanda stood arm in arm under the covered brick carport of the church, friends and family trouped the couple in a parade of well-wishes, balloons, signs, hoots and hollers and love — all from farther than the 6-foot recommended distance.
The newlyweds spent the evening at Whispering Meadows cabins near Springbrook, enjoying a night around the fire with some friends.
March 21 proved to be the wedding of the Strothman’s dreams despite a global public health pandemic.
“We are so thankful for the community of friends and family that all pulled to make our day so special,” the blushing bride said. “Psalm 20:4: ‘May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.’”
