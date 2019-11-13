Marquette Catholic High School graduates in 2019 not only outperformed their peers in Bellevue, they out-performed students statewide and nationally on the ACT (American College Testing) college entrance exam.
Students in the Class of 2019 at Marquette came in with an average ACT score of 25.2 to top the list of area schools, including all schools in Dubuque. Their peers statewide averaged a score of 21.6 out of a possible 36, while the national average was 20.7.
“A 25.2 average ACT provides our school with some important data. It shows us that our core curriculum, the Advanced Placement offerings, and individualized learning opportunities from dedicated faculty help to open doors for our students once they graduate from Marquette,” said Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. “There is an understandable thought that some people have when a school has consistently high ACT scores and it is that the school 'teaches to the test' or that the school believes a test is the sole indicator of a student's success. This couldn't be farther from the truth. Our mission at Marquette is to prepare students for life after high school and for life after death. Understanding this truth, we have the innate responsibility to prepare our students to bring good to the world as leaders, contributors, and good stewards of the earth.”
Bellevue ACT scores for 2019 were below the state average and about the same as the national average at 20.6. Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, however, argues that while the score for all 2019 graduates in the public school was 20.6, the score for the top 60 percent of the students comes out to 22.8. He used that percentage because he said 66 percent of the 2019 graduates actually took the ACT.
In this region, the only school to come close to Marquette Catholic was Cascade High School with an average ACT score of 24.
“A test simply doesn't measure important qualities like perseverance, enthusiasm, and trustworthiness. What the ACT test does do, however, is provide a snapshot to the quality of instruction that is being offered. High ACT scores have the power to open new doors to scholarships and college acceptances and the purpose of the ACT test has been to serve as an indicator for college success,” said Kaiser. “Our future is in good hands as our children will lead the world with generous hearts and intelligent minds. An ACT score is not the end goal - it is a step along the way. It is a byproduct of years of forming good study habits, of understanding knowledge builds strength, and of believing the world can be better served by individuals that do not stop learning.”
Iowa’s overall average composite score for the ACT tied for first in the country, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
The ACT’s research shows that both Iowa and South Dakota had an average composite score of 21.6 out of a possible 36.
The assessment examined the average composite scores among states that tested more than half of students in the Class of 2019.
The national average composite score was 20.7.
ACT Scores Eastern Iowa 2019Marquette Catholic 25.2
Cascade 24.0
Wahlert Catholic 23.6
Beckman Catholic 23.0
Hempstead 22.7
Dubuque Senior 22.6
Maquoketa Valley 22.2
West Deleware 21.7
Monticello 21.6
Clayton Ridge 21.5
Central 21.4
Maquoketa 20.8
Bellevue 20.6
Easton Valley 19.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.