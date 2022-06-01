For the first time in many decades, Marquette Catholic Schools will not be sharing any courses or extra-curricular activities with the Bellevue Community School District – at least not for the 2022-23 school year.
In a unique turn of events, Marquette officials have worked out a sharing agreement with Easton Valley instead.
That agreement was approved a few weeks ago by the Easton Valley School District, following permission from the Iowa Board of Education, which made a decision to grant the unusual request in April. The new arrangement will take place starting this fall.
In a letter sent to all three school districts (Bellevue, Easton Valley and Marquette) from Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Board of Education, the specifics of the decision from the state board were laid out.
“I have before me a joint request from the Easton Valley School District and Marquette Catholic School to share instructors and services. Marquette Catholic School is located within the boundaries of the Bellevue Community School District,” wrote Lebo. “Marquette Catholic and Bellevue shared instructors and services in past years; however, Bellevue informed Marquette Catholic that Bellevue would only share instructors and services if Marquette Catholic, in effect, discontinued its own athletic and extracurricular programs. Bellevue would not share if Marquette Catholic wanted to maintain its own activities program. Easton Valley’s proposed sharing arrangement will not require Marquette Catholic to discontinue its activities program.”
“After considering the materials submitted by Marquette Catholic and Easton Valley, as well as e-mail messages after the Department of Education offered mediation to the parties, I find and conclude that the joint request to share instructors and services under Iowa Code section 256.12(1) arises under unique facts. Under those unique facts, I find and conclude that the request must be granted,” Lebo said. “Sharing is necessary to meet the purposes of chapter 256. Marquette Catholic and Easton Valley may share instructors and services and, given the facts presented, may do so as if Marquette Catholic was located within the boundaries of the Easton Valley Community School District.”
In a reaction to the decision, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said that he was under the impression that the sports and course-sharing proposal was still in the negotiation phase, and that Marquette officials were supposed to come back to the table to discuss the matter further.
"I am totally surprised that Marquette chose to share courses with Easton Valley. I spoke with their administration in March of 2022 about having their board (or others in their school system) reach out to the Bellevue Board of Education about sharing courses for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Meyer. “While I did not hear back from them, I find it perplexing that this future conversation did not take place."
Meyer said that the Bellevue School District met with representatives from Marquette Catholic in May of 2021 about sharing courses and all extracurricular activities (fine arts, athletics, etc.), and the agreement at the end of the meeting was that the representatives from Marquette were going to reach out to the Bellevue School Board after they spoke with their school board later that month.
“But, we were told they had no interest in further discussions about this. Ultimately, I find this disappointing for our students and community as a whole," said Meyer.
Meyer also responded with a reply to the Iowa Board of Education after the decision to allow Marquette to share courses with Easton Valley was approved.
“Thank you for the information on the “Sharing of Instructors and Services” from April 6, 2022. After reading the document, I wanted to clarify the actual process that took place from the perspective of the Bellevue Community School District. As you will note below, a future meeting was to be established by Marquette Catholic shortly after our joint meeting on May 4, 2021 (which they never followed through with to discuss some potential options that could be agreed by both schools),” wrote Meyer. “The decision to offer Bellevue Marquette an option to enroll in any and all courses offered at Bellevue and to share all extracurricular programs was presented to the Marquette administration on April 19, 2021 with a follow-up meeting with two board members and their administration on May 4, 2021.”
“At this meeting, while there were questions presented, it was agreed upon by the Marquette Board representatives and the Bellevue representatives from the school board, and myself, that we would meet again to discuss this after Marquette had a chance to share the conversation specifics with their board and other stakeholders.
“Marquette was to arrange a date when they wished to meet (assuming this would be later in May of 2021 after they had their board meeting) but their Board President informed our Board President that they would not meet again about this matter and they would not be sharing courses or activities, seemingly prior to any conversations with their entire Board at a meeting,” Meyer said.
“Unfortunately, the next time the Bellevue District heard from Marquette was on the morning of July 13 when a letter arrived at the district office. The Bellevue Board of Education had a regularly scheduled board meeting that evening and discussed Marquette’s request in the letter to resume sharing as it had been prior to the pandemic. At this short notice, it was not realistic to alter our decision without more discussion, so the board decided to wait until the August meeting to discuss it further. At that point, the Bellevue board had a lengthy discussion that led to sharing not being offered for the Bellevue Marquette school system after I initiated a conversation with their principal, Mr. Geoffrey Kaiser, in mid- to late-July about a further conversation about the sharing of courses and activities.”
“Additionally, I spoke with Marquette Catholic School System Principal Mr. Geoffrey Kaiser in regard to the sharing of courses in March of 2022 and I encouraged him to speak with his board about potential sharing if they were interested. A two-part joint meeting with representatives from both schools and the City of Bellevue also occurred in the last two months talking about goals for the city as they work on their long-term plans. It was my hope that this would lead to some conversations about the topic of sharing courses and activities. It did not, and no interest was shown from Marquette Catholic.”
“The Bellevue Community School District is not opposed to Marquette Catholic sharing courses and instructors with Easton Valley, yet I wanted you to know some aspects of this situation that you may not be aware of from other conversations and entities,” concluded Meyer.
Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser, said that the new arrangement with Easton Valley will allow the Catholic school to now offer students more in-person courses and activities, such as band and high school physics once again now that the agreement was approved.
“While Marquette has remained open to sharing classes with the Bellevue Community School District since the fall of 2020, when the Bellevue Community School Board voted in favor of the proposal that 'the Bellevue CSD will share any course with students from Marquette, but this sharing is dependent on sharing all athletics and other extracurricular programs (to be hosted by the Bellevue CSD) in future years.'
“Just as I shared with you on May 12, I firmly believe that the opportunities for Marquette students to participate in shared educational classes should not be predicated on the elimination of school programs in any manner. Marquette's school board shares this understanding,” said Kaiser. “I remain true to this belief and it was because of this belief that Marquette would not entertain the proposal made by Bellevue.
“Marquette shared this explanation in writing to the Bellevue School Board in July of 2021 and we have also continued to share our interest in shared educational classes that are not predicated on the elimination of our school programs as late as March 18, 2022; the Bellevue School Board has not made any indication that they will discuss or reverse their decision from August,” added Kaiser.
Kaiser said Marquette officials are now in the process of discussing the details of the new educational partnership, including the busing of Marquette students provided by Easton Valley (or having teachers travel to educate), requests for courses that Marquette students may benefit from, and requests by Easton Valley to participate in our vast Advanced Placement (AP) course offerings.
“It helps that both schools follow block scheduling so transportation wouldn't be needed each day and the extended breaks between classes allow for timely travel,” said Kaiser. “We have time to work out these details but the ability to offer in-person art, band, agriculture, and physics classes is worth the time it will take to do this. Upperclassmen will still be able to benefit from Marquette's popular and robust Competency Based Education curriculum (CBE).”
Good for Easton Valley:
Easton Valley Superintendent Chris Fee said he was ‘thrilled with the new partnership,’ which will not only provide more opportunities for both Marquette and Easton Valley, but will also provide an increase in state aid for his district.
“When Marquette reached out to us, we were happy to explore the options, and saw that it would be mutually beneficial to both school districts, especially the students from both districts, who will have more opportunities,” said Fee.
He also provided an example of those benefits. As well as education courses and clubs, the sports programs will also benefit.
“We had several varsity softball players who decided not return this season, so we couldn’t field an Easton Valley softball team. But now, the remaining softball players who want to play will be able to play softball for the Marquette team.”
When the fall rolls around, Marquette students will be able to take physics vocational ag classes, art and many other courses.
“It’s a win-win situation for both districts,” said Fee.
The origins of the change
As was reported in a front page story in the May 20, 2021 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, talks had been going between Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools concerning a new ‘all-inclusive sharing proposal.
During the height of the pandemic in the fall of 2020, all classes that were being shared between the two schools were stopped as a safety precaution.
That spring, however, Marquette officials and Bellevue administrators discussed the possibility of restarting some shared classes for the 2021-22 school year as had been done for decades.
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer and Marquette Principal Geoffry Kaiser then met and a new sharing proposal was presented by Meyer that proposed that the two schools not only share classes, but they should share all sports programs as well.
“The Bellevue Community School District is open to sharing courses and more with students from Marquette Catholic. The Bellevue CSD will share any course with students from Marquette Catholic, but this sharing is dependent on sharing all athletic and other extracurricular programs (to be hosted by the Bellevue CSD) in future years,” the proposal stated. “While the Bellevue CSD has provided courses for Marquette Catholic in previous years, it appears that a change in the partnership is necessary in order to continue this in the future for the enhancement and furtherance of key educational opportunities for students within our entire community.”
Meyer, who recently provided a copy of the proposal to the Herald-Leader, said that he believes “the sharing of extracurricular programs will be beneficial to both schools in preparing them at a high-quality level whether it is in the arts, athletics, or other similar areas.”
"The Board discussed this in-depth, and believe this is an outstanding opportunity for our students in the entire community,” said Meyer. "Learning is changing, and we must continually adjust to make the most of each and every resource in our community to be fiscally responsible in offering programs for our students in all areas."
In a written response to Meyer, also printed last May in the Herald-Leader, Kaiser basically said that neither he or his school board were open to the sports sharing proposal at this time.
“I firmly believe that the opportunities for Marquette students to participate in shared educational classes should not be predicated on the elimination of school programs in any manner. Marquette’s school board shares this understanding,” stated Kaiser.
A joint leadership meeting with school board representation from Marquette Catholic Schools and the Bellevue Community School District was held on May 4 to discuss the proposal.
“At no time did Marquette ever propose, discuss, or entertain eliminating any or all of our athletic or extracurricular programs to combine with the activities within the Bellevue Community School system,” Kaiser stated.
As for shared classes not offered by Marquette, agriculture and art classes provided through Beckman Catholic School in Dyersville last year, instead of Bellevue. Marquette also expanded its course offerings through Eastern Iowa Community College to include business classes, accounting, physics and chemistry last year.
“Throughout the pandemic, many schools explored new ways to offer classes to learners who were not physically in a building. There are new and widely available opportunities to share classes that would not result in the elimination of Marquette school sports and extracurricular activities,” said Kaiser in May 2021. “Conversations regarding shared classes with Bellevue are continuing, but if the ability to share classes with the Bellevue Community School district is limited or does not exist in the future, Marquette will continue to establish new sharing arrangements so that Marquette students may continue to participate in classes that are not taught by the teachers at our school.”
“If the Bellevue Community School District remains unwilling to serve the students of Marquette Catholic with shared classes unless our school’s athletic and extracurricular programs are eliminated, I am certain that we will continue to offer educational opportunities beyond the walls of our school,” Kaiser continued. “We experienced success in doing so this year and people took notice of our creativity, innovation, and willingness to remain open. We remained committed to teaching children as they fulfilled quarantine periods and we discovered ways for teachers to continue their instruction even when they could not be on campus. “
Kaiser said that Marquette will continue to offer shared high school soccer for Bellevue students and the school is willing to share other activities if it is mutually agreed to by both schools.
“We have been and always will be strong supporters of our community, however our mission on behalf of the parents we represent – first and foremost is the religious, academic and character education of the children we serve,” concluded Kaiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.