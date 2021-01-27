Marquette’s annual Steak Fry will be held Friday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Trinity Center at Marquette High School.
There will be no dine-in option, only take out and curbside pickup. Meal options include $20 for a steak dinner, $15 for a chicken dinner, and $8 for a hot dog dinner.
For advanced ticket purchases, call Kari at 563-872-3356 before Jan. 29 during school hours. For the curbside pickup option on the night of the event, call 563-872-3356 from 4:45 - 7:30 p.m. Curbside pickup must be paid with exact change. A $100 dollar raffle will be available for those who choose the take out option, but not the curbside pickup option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.