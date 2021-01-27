Marquette Logo

Marquette’s annual Steak Fry will be held Friday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Trinity Center at Marquette High School.  

There will be no dine-in option, only take out and curbside pickup. Meal options include $20 for a steak dinner, $15 for a chicken dinner, and $8 for a hot dog dinner.

For advanced ticket purchases, call Kari at 563-872-3356 before Jan. 29 during school hours.  For the curbside pickup option on the night of the event, call 563-872-3356 from 4:45 - 7:30 p.m.  Curbside pickup must be paid with exact change. A $100 dollar raffle will be available for those who choose the take out option, but not the curbside pickup option.