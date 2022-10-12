Marquette Catholic High School students will be participating in the annual community service day known as "Make A Difference Day" on Wednesday, November 2 from approximately 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. (A rain date of November 4 was also added).
Student groups along with faculty and staff chaperones will be available to work within southern Dubuque County and the greater Jackson County area. Senior citizens, physically challenged community members or non-profit organizations within these boundaries who need help with small jobs from yard work to outdoor house cleaning may contact Kari Moore at (563) 872-3356 by Friday, October 28 during regular school hours.
