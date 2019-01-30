Marquette

The Marquette Catholic PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization), is inviting the public to its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Trinity Center at Marquette Catholic Schools. Patrons may enjoy all-you-can-eat sausage, pancakes, eggs, fruit, juice milk and coffee. Price is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and no charge for youngsters under age 6.

