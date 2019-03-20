Marquette Catholic Schools will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at 502 Franklin, inside the Parish Center
To donate, please contact Melissa Sturm at (563) 872-3356 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
