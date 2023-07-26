The 2023 UX Design Internship held at Innovate 120 in Maquoketa this summer is well underway. Fifteen high school students from a three-county area participate in the program which gives students an inside look into the ‘User Experience Design’ world.
Students are divided into five separate teams of three and work directly with senior management from one of five Fortune 500 organizations. Those include GAF, Google, Scotts Miracle-Gro, UpHealth and John Deere.
Of the cohort, two students are from Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue. Executive Director and Founder, Robert Abbott said, “Both schools in Bellevue have been excellent partners in our journey here. Last year we had a one student participate each from Marquette and Bellevue Community”.
This year, Trevor Klein and Reiter Patzner from Marquette Catholic participate with two other students on their client focused teams. Klein and Patzner, both graduating seniors are off to collegiate careers this fall. Patzner is headed to the University of Northern Iowa and Trevor is attending Iowa State.
Klein works on the Scotts Miracle-Gro team with a student from Easton Valley and one from Pleasant Valley. Patzner rounds out the team working with Google. His teammates include two high school students from Pleasant Valley.
All teams are working towards their consultative presentations planned for next week. Innovate 120 has a number of visitors on a weekly basis to give the interns a chance to practice being in front of adults. This is the third year for the internship. Including this year, 36 young people have participated in the program. Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. is the exclusive sponsor of the program.
Innovate 120 was established as a 501(c)3 organization in 2021. The interior spaces, which was a prior US Bank location, have recently completed a one million dollar renovation. Innovate 120 is a resource for entrepreneurs and start-ups, a business incubator site for Jackson County and a coworking space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.