The 2023 UX Design Internship held at Innovate 120 in Maquoketa this summer is well underway.  Fifteen high school students from a three-county area participate in the program which gives students an inside look into the ‘User Experience Design’ world.  

Students are divided into five separate teams of three and work directly with senior management from one of five Fortune 500 organizations.  Those include GAF, Google, Scotts Miracle-Gro, UpHealth and John Deere.