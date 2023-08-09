Trevor Klein

Bellevue’s Trevor Klein practices a presentation for Scotts Miracle-Gro, a multi-national corporation, at Innovate 120 in Maquoketa. Klein and Reiter Patzner, both from Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue, were among the 16 interns this summer who worked on designing mobile applications for five Fortune 500 companies.

How can roofing, one of the top three deadliest occupations, be made safer?

How can farmers use technology to promote sustainability while increasing crop yield?