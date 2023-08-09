How can roofing, one of the top three deadliest occupations, be made safer?
How can farmers use technology to promote sustainability while increasing crop yield?
How can lawn care be made easier for time-strapped young homeowners?
Those are among the questions that 16 local high school students tackled for Fortune 500 companies this summer during an internship with Innovate 120 in Maquoketa.
Maquoketa native Robert Abbott developed the internship program in 2021 in response to a call from state officials to introduce high school students to career paths they might not otherwise know about. UX (or user-experience) design is one of those.
UX is the front end in the process of developing mobile apps and other technology. It is the planning process that addresses whatever problem needs to be solved, said Abbott, who has decades in the user-experience design business with Context Design LLC, which he founded.
“If a mobile app works really well, that’s because somebody designed it to meet your needs in that specific task,” Abbott said.
At the beginning of the summer, each team was given a brief about each company and a problem statement that the company wanted solved that involved how to improve or create a mobile app that would make some aspect of their operation more user friendly.
For example, one of this year’s teams created a mobile app that roofers can use in real time to identify fall risks and electrical hazards at a work site to make the job safer.
Reiter Patzner and Trevor Klein from Bellevue Marquette participated in the program, along with students who either attend or recently graduated from Central DeWitt, Easton Valley, Maquoketa and Pleasant Valley high schools. They worked on projects with five different corporations, and they made final presentations to their clients the last week of July.
The paid internships put students in direct contact with high-level executives, helped them hone their communication skills and sharpen their critical thinking, Abbott said.
“We hit the ground running. It’s a steep curve,” he said of the six-week window for the students to gel as a team, research their topic, conduct interviews and develop a professional presentation.
This summer’s clients included GAF, a multinational roofing manufacturing company based in New Jersey; Google; Scotts Miracle-Gro; John Deere; and a global telemedicine company.
In addition to regular videoconference meetings with executives from the companies, the students connect weekly with a UX professional in the field, and in person with local business leaders, school corporation executives, government representatives and more to hone their communication skills and explain their work.
The sponsor of the program is Ohnward Bancshares Inc.
