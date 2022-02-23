The annual Marquette Steak Fry, catered by Kalmes, will be held Friday, Feb 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Knights of Columbus Hall. Dine-in and carry out options are available. Tickets will be sold at the event only.
To place an order for delivery, call Kari at 563-872-3356 by 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb 25. Meal options include $20 steak dinner, $15 chicken dinner, and $8 hot dog dinner. A $100 dollar raffle will also take place.
