The Marquette Student Council will be sponsoring its annual Fall Blood Drive, conducted by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 14, from noon to 5 p.m. in the Fr. Kruse Parish Center. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the school office at 872-3356 or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org. All donors will receive a voucher redeemable for a gift card or a T-shirt from the MVRBC.
