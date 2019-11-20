Marquette Catholic School is once again selling Butter Braid Pastries for the holidays. The school will be selling the tasty pastries through December 2. They will be delivered before Christmas. If interested please call Marquette Catholic School at (563) 872-3356.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:51 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy skies. High 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Rain. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...PATCHY DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
