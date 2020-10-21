Marquette Catholic High School students will be participating in their annual community service day known as "Make A Difference Day" on Thursday, October 29 from approximately 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m (rain date is Nov. 6).
Student groups along with faculty and staff chaperones will be available to work within southern Dubuque County and the greater Jackson County area.
Senior citizens, physically challenged community members or non-profit organizations within these boundaries who need help with small jobs from yard work to outdoor house cleaning may contact at (563) 872-3356 by Thursday, October 22 during regular school hours.
For more information, contact Marquette Schools at (563) 872-3356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.