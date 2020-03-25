An Update from Marquette Catholic:
Although Marquette's Magic of Children event has been delayed, our silent auction is currently open until April 25th: https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=17636
Please note that the butcher beef does still end on April 5th due to scheduled processing.
The Magic of Children event is our school's largest fundraiser and we hope that you will join us in the excitement, even if the excitement is digital for the time being. Your support helps us as we continue to plan for next year and the years to come.
Even if you're far away, we'll get items to you - just help us cover the shipping costs.
Raffles will still be completed at the main event. Once a date is set, we'll let you know! We hope to see you soon - so until then, bid early and bid often!
