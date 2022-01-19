The Marquette Catholic Schools PTO group will host a sausage and pancake breakfast on Sunday, January 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Folks can enjoy all-you-can eat sausage, pancakes, eggs, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Tots under 6 years of age may eat for free.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: -15°
- Heat Index: 0°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: -15°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:21 AM
- Sunset: 05:00:52 PM
- Dew Point: -6°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High near 15F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -15°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -15°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -15°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -13°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -13°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -7°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Final Call for Griebel
- Hospital sells for $500,000
- On the Showroom Floor
- Gary L. Griebel, 72
- County prepares for vax mandate
- Katy Perry says her baby girl is 'fearless'
- Busy recruiting weekend on tap for Huskers: See who's set to visit NU and who's not
- Willard R. Kress, 74
- Condition of the Iowa Judiciary addressed
- Fr. Phillip E. Schmitt, 91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.