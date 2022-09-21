Carrie Chapman Catt

 State Historical Society of Iowa

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Marquette Catholic High School on Thursday, September 15. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Last year was the school’s first time achieving the award.

 “The teachers and administrators at Marquette Catholic High School have done a great job at encouraging students to get involved in civics and their community,” Secretary Pate Said. “I’m so thrilled to see these young people taking the first steps in the voting process and being dedicated to their community by registering to vote.”