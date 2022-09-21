Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Marquette Catholic High School on Thursday, September 15. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Last year was the school’s first time achieving the award.
“The teachers and administrators at Marquette Catholic High School have done a great job at encouraging students to get involved in civics and their community,” Secretary Pate Said. “I’m so thrilled to see these young people taking the first steps in the voting process and being dedicated to their community by registering to vote.”
The award was presented at a school-wide assembly to students and administrators, including their principal, Geoff Kaiser, and assistant principal, Melissa Sturm.
“My overall goal as a teacher is to give students tools to be successful outside the halls of Marquette Catholic,” said Jim Hollensbe, a Marquette Catholic social studies teacher, “I hope to help them on their journey to become active members of their present and future communities. Hats off to Secretary Paul Pate and his office for creating and promoting the Carrie Chapman Award. The program is a valuable incentive for young Iowans entering adulthood to become involved in the electoral process and the selection of their representatives in government.”
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box over 100 years ago.
