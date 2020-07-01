Marquette Catholic Schools is hosting its 2020 Golf Outing fundraiser on Saturday, July 11 at the Bellevue Golf Club. Tee times start at 11 a.m. It will be a four-person best shot affair, with nine holes played. Dinner tickets will be given to use at the Magic of Children meal, which will take place at the Marquette Trinity Center that same evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost for golf is $200 per team, and those who would like to sponsor a hole should call the school at 563-872-3356.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:29:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:11 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High near 90F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
