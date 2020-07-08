Marquette Catholic Schools is hosting its 2020 Golf Outing fundraiser on Saturday, July 11 at the Bellevue Golf Club. Tee times start at 11 a.m. It will be a four-person best shot affair, with nine holes played.
Dinner tickets will be given to use at the Magic of Children meal, which will take place at the Marquette Trinity Center that same evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost for golf is $200 per team, and those who would like to sponsor a hole should call the school at 563-872-3356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.