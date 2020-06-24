Marquette Catholic Schools is hosting its 2020 Golf Outing fundraiser on Saturday, July 11 at the Bellevue Golf Club. Tee times start at 11 a.m. It will be a four-person best shot affair, with nine holes played. Dinner tickets will be given to use at the Magic of Children meal, which will take place at the Marquette Trinity Center that same evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost for golf is $200 per team, and those who would like to sponsor a hole should call the school at 563-872-3356.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:26:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:31 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
