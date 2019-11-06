The Marquette High School Student Council will host its annual Chicken Dinner, featuring famous broasted chicken by Kalmes Catering on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
Along with half chickens and quarter chickens, patrons will enjoy mashed potatoes and gravy, along with corn, green beans, roll and applesauce.
Cost is $10 for a half chicken and $8 for a quarter chicken. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the Marquette High School office. Deliveries are also available by calling the school at 872-3356.
