Marquette Catholic School and members of St. Joseph’s Parish will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week 2021 (Jan. 31 through Feb. 6) with a variety of activities each day at the longtime Bellevue educational institution.
As well as morning Masses, students and staff will enjoy a week-long series of themed days, including Faith Day, Game Day, Service Project Day, Minicourses Day and Snack and Movie Day.
Because of Covid-19, the activities will be confined to campus this year.
The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2021 is " Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” The theme encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country. Catholic schools have a specific purpose to form students to be good citizens of the world, love God and neighbor and enrich society with the leaven of the gospel and by example of faith.
As communities of faith, Catholic schools instill in students their destiny to become saints. Academic excellence is the hallmark of Catholic education intentionally directed to the growth of the whole person – mind, body and spirit. Finally, service is fundamental to Catholic education and the core of Catholic discipleship. Service is intended to help form people who are not only witnesses to Catholic social teaching, but also active participants through social learning.
Each year, the Catholic Schools Week observance starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week. Schools typically celebrate Catholic Schools Week with Masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and the community at large. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church, their communities and the nation.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
According to the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA), Catholic schools offer academic excellence and faith-filled education for students nationwide. National test scores, high school graduation rates, college attendance and other data show that Catholic schools frequently outperform schools in both the public and private sectors.
While some Catholic schools are challenged by enrollment, the good news is that there is a strong demand and enthusiasm for Marquette Catholic School in Bellevue, which has witnessed growth in its facilities here over the past decades, as well as educational and athletic success from students.
