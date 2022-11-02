Marquette Catholic presents Aladdin Jr. from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Live from the Doland Stage, a cast of 23 high school students under the direction of Mr. Jacob Till and Ms. Rachel Timmerman will bring this familiar story to life. Bring the entire family to experience "A Whole New World" during the 60-minute family-friendly production of Aladdin Jr.
Join Aladdin (Ethan DeSotel), Jasmine (Katie Tritz), and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie (Ella Tracy) as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar (Gavin O'Brein). This musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World," and "Prince Ali," as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production. Aladdin Jr. is sure to be a crowd pleaser for all ages.
