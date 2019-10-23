Marquette Catholic High School students will be participating in their annual community service day known as "Make A Difference Day" on Thursday, October 31 from approximately 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for the same time on Monday, November 4.
Student groups along with faculty, staff, and parent chaperones will be available to work within southern Dubuque County and the greater Jackson County area. Senior citizens, physically challenged community members or non-profit organizations within these boundaries who need help with small jobs from yard work to house cleaning may contact Kari Pataska at (563) 872-3356 by Tuesday, October 29 during regular school hours. Those interested in participating as a chaperone or those who have any questions should contact Marquette Schools at (563) 872-3356 during regular school hours.
