Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Marquette Catholic High School last week. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote.
“Some high school students will be eligible to vote for the first time this November and this is a great opportunity to remind them about the importance of making your voice heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “It shows a lot of dedication by the students, their teachers and school leadership to register every eligible student. I encourage all Iowa high schools to take an active role in helping their students participate in the process.”
A total of 22 Iowa schools registered at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote during the past school year.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith was also in attendance.
“Marquette Catholic High School is honored to earn the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, presented by the Iowa Secretary of State office. Our school mission states that students are both academically-driven leaders as well as responsible contributors, and this award reflects those goals perfectly. Students see participation in the electoral process as the logical next step to life after high school, as they become agents for positive change in their future communities. During the spring semester, every single member of the class of 2021 - and many current juniors - either successfully registered to vote or pledged to register to vote when they become eligible. I would like to thank my students, the Iowa Secretary of State Office, and Secretary Paul Pate for their commitment to voter education and civic engagement,” said Jim Hollensbe, Social Studies Teacher at Marquette Catholic High School.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan from Charles City who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box 100 years ago.
