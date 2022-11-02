Elizabeth and Gerald Koos celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on October 7, 2022.
Elizabeth and Gerald Koos celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on October 7, 2022.
Betty Haxmeier and Gerald Koos were united in marriage on Tuesday, October 7, 1952 at St. Donatus Catholic Church.
They farmed in the LaMotte area until retiring in Bellevue.
They were blessed with nine children. Jim (Rose) Koos, Luann (Ron) LeConte, Stan (Mary Jane) Koos, Dianne (Russ) Kettmann, Larry/Buck (Sandi) Koos, Sue (John) Kieffer, Ron Koos, Carol (Steve) Schroeder, Randy (Julie) Koos.
They have 25 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
On October 8th they received a blessing at the 4:15 pm mass.
They then had a family dinner at the Kruse Center.
