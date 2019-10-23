The Heartland Marimba Quartet performed at the Bellevue Elementary School recently, as part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s Artist in Residence Series.
Established in 2016 by acclaimed marimba soloist Matthew Coley, the group seeks to give a platform to the music of American composers in its programming, and continues to expand its repertoire with works from composers worldwide. Comprised of four distinctively creative forces, Matthew Coley, Michael J. Jones, Joe Millea, and Andrew Veit, HMQ exemplifies Heartland Marimba’s mission to develop and disseminate the classical marimba art form in both academic and community contexts. In 2018, HMQ had the honor of being the ensemble in residence for the Society of Composers National Conference in Tacoma, Washington. While there, the group premiered a new concerto for marimba quartet and wind ensemble by Paul Alan Price-Brenner with the University of Puget Sound Wind Ensemble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.