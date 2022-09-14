A Davenport man was jailed after attempting to steal from a Maquoketa business last week.
Kamaron Irece Hester, 31, was taken into custody after Maquoketa police say he tried to steal from Theisen’s Farm and Home Store.
The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
Hester entered the store, took an electric DeWalk ½-inch impact driver tool, and hid it under his shirt, according to charging documents filed with the Jackson County Clerk of Courts.
When confronted by a Theisen’s employee, Hester allegedly assaulted the person, shoving the employee and fleeing toward the front of the store.
Hester then knocked down another Theisen’s employee who tried to hinder his escape, according to charging documents.
Employees and customers tried to chase Hester, but he got away.
Maquoketa police officers caught him at a local convenience store a short time later.
Hester was charged with second-degree robbery.
The Sept. 1 incident is the third robbery this year at the Maquoketa Theisen’s.
In unrelated incidents, a pistol was stolen from the store in March. A 15-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary and minor armed with a dangerous weapon in that incident.
Then in July, two people were charged in the theft of five semi-automatic handguns from the store. A 17-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of burglar tools, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Also charged with second-degree burglary was Manu Cuchulainn MacDuir, 22, of Maquoketa.
Nicholas Paul Williams, 28, of Lost Nation earlier was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft in the July incident.
