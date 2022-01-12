A Maquoketa man said he rode a modest winning streak to a $50,000 lottery prize.
“For the last week, I’d been winning $100 a few times,” Timothy Sommers told officials on Dec. 27 as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “Then yesterday I got one and (it was) $50,000. It’s been a good week.”
Sommers won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple Play” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Bill’s Tavern, 105 S. Matteson St. in Maquoketa. After he realized he’d hit the game’s top prize, he called his wife, Vickie, with the news.
“I called her and she about ran off the road,” Sommers said with a laugh.
Sommers said he and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay bills.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
