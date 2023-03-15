Four decades ago, Jesse Cram, Dave Knoebel and Bud McKinsey walked into Maquoketa State Bank seeking loans so they could start a manufacturing company together.
“We had to borrow $5,000 each to get this thing going and be incorporated. That was a lot of money back then. Of course, we didn’t have jobs, so we didn’t know how we were going to pay it back,” Knoebel said with a chuckle, recalling that day in 1983.
Joking aside, that moment was the start of a dream that’s endured 40 years in the form of Precision Metal Works (PMW). The manufacturer of equipment to wash industrial parts, located at 110 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa, now employs about 40 people.
Knoebel, who was production manager and president until he retired in 2008, made his comments March 1 at a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the milestone anniversary. The event was complete with cake, a video showcasing plant employees over the years, photographs, blue and white decorations and fellowship for the about 75 people gathered on the plant floor. Attendees including representatives from PMW’s major customers, current employees and retirees, local business leaders – including the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Economic Alliance, and political representatives.
Wes Merryman, PMW’s current president, welcomed the crowd and shared some company history.
“Celebration often involves thanking people who’ve helped along the way,” he said, and much of the comments from speakers mentioned the longevity of much of the plant’s workforce.
A wall hanging behind the cake table noted memorable events and facts from 1983. Ronald Reagan was president. The average household income was in the $20,000 range, the Baltimore Orioles won the World Series, Irene Cara’s “Flashdance” graced the radio airwaves and “The Dukes of Hazzard” was must-see TV.
Knoebel, Cram and McKinsey, who died in 1994, seized the opportunity to start their business after General Thermodynamics, where all three worked, closed its local branch. They expanded the plant in 1985 and 1987 in the midst of a national recession. After a fire destroyed the plant in 1989, they moved to a temporary location and kept production going while they rebuilt.
“PMW put Maquoketa on the map,” said Maquoketa Mayor Tom Messerli in his congratulatory remarks. Messerli noted he learned to weld when he worked at PMW more than 30 years ago.
Penny Vacek, representing U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, said that the output from manufacturers such as PMW help other manufacturers and create jobs and other economic opportunities.
Cram, who is vice president of PMW, said he feels fortunate to have so many employees who have been with the company more than 30 years. Some of the babies born to employees in the early years now work for the company.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of people stick with us over the years,” Cram said. “It’s meant an awful lot to me to be able to provide a place for all of you to work.”
Dave O’Connell was 27 when he became PMW’s first employee. Now the plant manager, he noted that many employees over the years have had farming experience as does he.
“A lot of people who started early had a farming background and a strong work ethic,” he said. PMW also worked with people on scheduling to allow them to be in the fields for planting and harvest.
“It’s been a great place to work,” O’Connell said.
COMPANY:
Precision Metal Works
LOCATION:
703 E. Platt St., Maquoketa
FOUNDED:
In 1983 by Jesse Cram, Dave Knoebel and Bud McKinsey
WEBSITE:
