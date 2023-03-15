Long-time PMW employees

Long-time PMW employees Dave O’Connell And Doug Gonner take a break from the company’s 40-year anniversary celebration with two of the company’s founders, Dave Knoebel and Jesse Cram. The March 1 ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Maquoketa plant was complete with a cake and reminiscing.

Four decades ago, Jesse Cram, Dave Knoebel and Bud McKinsey walked into Maquoketa State Bank seeking loans so they could start a manufacturing company together.

“We had to borrow $5,000 each to get this thing going and be incorporated. That was a lot of money back then. Of course, we didn’t have jobs, so we didn’t know how we were going to pay it back,” Knoebel said with a chuckle, recalling that day in 1983.