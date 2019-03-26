Drew Mangler will appeal his conviction for second-degree murder to the Iowa Supreme Court.
The order was filed March 22 in Jackson County district court, only hours after Mangler was sentenced to 50 years for the murder of James Remakel in Bellevue in December, 2016.
Under the statutory sentence, Mangler must serve 35 years before being eligible for parole.
Mangler had 30 days from sentencing to file his notice to appeal. The notice does not include details of Mangler's argument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.