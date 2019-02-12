The jury went into deliberations about 12:50 p.m. At about 4:15 p.m., they quit deliberating for the day. Deliberations will continue at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Defense attorney Derek Jones said that the "key to this trial, not this case but this trial, is LouAnn Scheckel."
On Dec. 20, Scheckel attempted to make a pharmacy delivery to James Remakel. She didn't notice anything unusual in the kitchen of the home.
This conflicts with the timeline of death prosecutors are trying to establish, Jones said.
Drew Mangler is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Remakel of Bellevue Dec. 19, 2016.
Jones also pointed to testing which wasn't done in the investigation, which he said shows the state's "confirmation bias" toward the theory they were starting to construct.
He said that the evidence inside the house, such as a zipped, empty bank bag, no blood in the hallway and drugs and items of value that were left behind.
"Was this really a burglary or robbery, or was it just staged to look that way?" he asks. "It looks personal."
Before attorneys made closing arguments in the trial, judge Joel Barrows read instructions to the jury.
"Your sole duty is to find truth and do justice," Barrows said, telling the jury to use common sense and disregard things heard outside the courtroom.
Included in the charge of first-degree murder are lesser charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault charges. If Mangler is found not guilty of first-degree murder, the jury will consider whether or not he is guilty of the lesser charges.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrew Prosser repeated his opening argument that "wrath" and "greed" led Mangler to murder Remakel. Prosser pointed to inconsistencies in what Mangler said when he spoke to investigators between Christmas and New Year's, 2016.
Prosser then started laying out the timeline of Remakel's death that prosecutors are trying to prove to the jury.
"The defendant had the means, the motive and the opportunity to commit this crime," Prosser said. "No one else was seen or known to be out wandering out in Bellevue that night by themselves, much less wearing those shoes."
DNA from Remakel was found in a bloodstain on a shoe found in Mangler's home, testified Sabrina Seehafer of the Department of Criminal Investigation.
"There is no murder weapon that the police recovered in the case," Prosser said. He repeated the theory that it might have been a screwdriver that killed Remakel.
He talked about the time involved in breaking into Remakel's home and the multiple stab wounds found on Remakel's body. "What would could possibly be going through the mind of the person who did these things other than murder?" he asked.
In the midst of prosecutors' closing arguments, Barrows, attorneys and Mangler exited the courtroom to confer. After several minutes, they returned to the courtroom.
