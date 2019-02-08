On Friday, testimony continued in the trial of Drew Mangler, charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Remakel of Bellevue.
The first time the jury heard Mangler's voice was in a recording. It was hard to hear Mangler over the blare of a television at his father's home in Scales Mound, Ill., when special agents Derek Riessen and Ryan Kedley first interviewed Mangler, only a day into their investigation.
Mangler said he met Remakel through an ad Remakel placed in the newspaper, looking for someone to help him around his home. Remakel was disabled, with severe back problems.
Remakel paid Mangler $10 an hour in cash that he brought from a back part of the house, because he'd been "burned" in the past, Mangler said.
Mangler said he had last spoken to Remakel several months previous, after which he had blocked his number.
In that interview, agents bluntly asked if Mangler had been around the home or had anything to do with Remakel's death, though Riessen told the jury that Mangler wasn't a suspect at the time.
After investigators found a police report that placed Mangler in Bellevue on the night Remakel likely died, they interviewed him again, with greater interest.
Prosecutors said they would play that tape next week, though the jury may never hear Mangler testify in person. One of a defendant's rights is the right not to testify against himself.
Richard Crivello is a Department of Criminal Investigation expert in fingerprinting, shoe impressions and tire tracks. He examined the shoes that led to Mangler's arrest.
Crevillo said that shoe prints left on the door, basement door, linoleum and wood of Remakel's home were of the same design and size as the shoes seized by search warrant.
Upon cross-examining by defense attorneys, he said that other shoes could have made these impressions.
Two of Mangler's friends testified about what happened on the night that prosecutors say Mangler attacked Remakel. Brady Hutchcroft said that Mangler met him when Hutchcroft got off work at the OffShore Bar and Grill.
Hutchcroft testified that he remembered few details about the trip to Maquoketa later in the night. He said that Mangler left after the trip to Maquoketa, not before the trip, but said he could be mistaken, under questioning from prosecuting attorneys.
Prosecutors showed video of Hutchcroft and Mangler buying a snowboard at a pawn shop Dec. 20, as well as playing roulette at the Diamond Jo casino.
Raleigh Perkins testified that Mangler left Brady Hutchcroft's house for awhile while the three were partying on the evening of Dec. 19, 2016. Perkins said that Mangler left to get cocaine but returned with what he told officers he had Googled and found to be valium.
Perkins testified that he saw that Mangler had a large amount of cash while they were in his car on the way to Maquoketa later that morning. He spread his fingers a couple inches wide to show the amount of the stack folded in half.
He also said that he told investigators when interviewed within a few weeks of the incident that he saw the money before Mangler left the house. Perkins was interviewed twice by police, on Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, and some details varied, including the type of bill with which he paid for gas in those early morning hours in Maquoketa.
Perkins was intoxicated on the evening of Dec. 19, he said.
Bellevue police officer Josh Kilburg was one of two officers who responded to the report that Remakel was deceased in his home. "I immediately noticed the overwhelming smell of death and decay," Kilburg said of entering the home.
Kilburg said that he and officer Ryan Kloft did not immediately realize they were facing a crime scene, thinking Remakel died of a "medical issue."
When county medical examiner Eric Petersen determined it was a potential crime scene, police called the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
Kilburg was also involved in 30 to 40 interviews in the case, as well as in surveillance photos, subpoenas and search warrants, including the search warrant for shoes with tread matching impressions left at the crime scene.
Attorneys questioned Kilburg regarding records of casino spending by Mangler and when Mangler received unemployment benefits.
Bellevue police officer Brent Roling testified that he questioned Mangler, along with Perkins and Hutchcroft, as they were digging a vehicle out of the snow early on the morning of Dec. 20.
Perkins said that he tried to stay away from Roling as the officer spoke to Hutchcroft and Mangler, because Perkins was intoxicated.
RTA driver Peter Connolly and insurance agent John Hoff testified about contacts they attempted to make with Remakel after Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 2016, when Remakel's body was found.
Mangler was charged in May of 2018, after shoes obtained via search warrant were found to have a blood stain with DNA matching Remakel's.
Earlier this week, DNA expert Sabrina Seehafer testified that the DNA had only a "one in 94 octillion" chance of belonging to someone other than Remakel.
Prosecutors argued that Mangler killed Remakel out of "greed" and "wrath," but Mangler's attorneys haven't yet laid out their argument.
