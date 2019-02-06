Sabrina Seehafer of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation showed jury members the black U.S. Polo shoes on which she found bloodstains with a DNA profile matching James Remakel's.
The shoes were found in a box labeled "Drew's winter clothes," obtained by search warrant earlier this year. Drew Mangler is charged with first-degree murder in Remakel's death.
Seehafer also testified Wednesday afternoon about what she found when she got to Bellevue at about midnight on Christmas Day, 2016. Seehafer is a DNA specialist and member of the state's crime scene response team.
Prosecutors showed photos of the crime scene, including the bedroom in which Remakel's body was found.
Photos showed bloodstains on the floor and walls of the kitchen. In the bedroom, a drawer of a dresser had been forced open. Pill bottles and bank bags were found inside the drawer. Two jewelry boxes were found on the floor.
A shoeprint was clearly visible on the outside of the door, as if it had been kicked.
DNA collected from bloodstains around the house had only a "one in 94 octillion" of belonging to someone other than Remakel, Seehafer said.
In the morning of the third day of the trial, Dick Steines, an old coworker and helper of Remakel, testified that he found Remakel dead in his home on Christmas day. His testimony was filled with the details of bringing a Christmas dinner to someone who is often shut in: a Corona he set on the table, opening an unlatched door while carrying two trays.
Steines was also Remakel's financial power of attorney, he said.
Steines testified that he expected to see police officer Ryan Kloft at his family Christmas dinner immediately after he found Remakel's body, so he didn't immediately call police. When Kloft didn't show up for Christmas dinner, Steines called Kloft and told him that Remakel was dead.
Nothing in his testimony indicated that he thought at the time that Remakel was murdered.
In his opening argument, prosecutor Andrew Prosser said that Remakel did not die immediately but "bled out" a painful death in his bedroom after being stabbed 32 times.
The defense reserved opening statements at this time.
Prosser argued that Mangler killed Remakel out of "wrath and greed," specifically a desire for money and drugs. They argued that social media posts show Mangler was complaining that he had no money before Remakel died on Dec. 19. Afterward, he did, Prosser continued.
Though police questioned Mangler on the night of Remakel's death and a few days after Christmas, when Remakel's body was found, the break in the case didn't come until they got a search warrant for shoes with prints matching the prints left in blood on Remakel's kitchen floor.
Shoes with matching prints were found in a tote titled "Drew's winter clothes," and blood on the shoes matched Remakel's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.