Drew Mangler was sentenced to the statutory sentence of 50 years in prison for the murder of James Remakel, with a minimum of 35 years to be served before parole.
Remakel was found on Christmas Day, 2016, in his Bellevue home. At the sentencing, his brother Richard Remakel talked about how the crime removed his family's sense of security.
He recalled the Christmas call that his brother had died and the challenge of helping his children process their emotions.
"It changed the Christmas season for the rest of our lives," he said.
Mangler has 30 days to appeal.
