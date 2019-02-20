Jurors gathered in the courtroom a little more than 24 hours after beginning deliberations on the fate of murder defendant Drew Mangler.
Judge Joel Barrows read the verdict once: “We the jury find the defendant guilty of murder in the second degree.”
Mangler had initially been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2016 death of James Remakel of Bellevue.
Mangler faces up to 50 years in prison. Sentencing is tentatively set for March 22.
To return a conviction for first-degree murder, prosecutors would have had to convince the jury that Mangler killed Remakel “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” or while committing a forcible felony.
By returning a second-degree murder conviction, the jury didn’t think those elements had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Mangler did not testify during the trial, which began with jury selection Feb. 4.
Prosecutors alleged that Mangler killed Remakel in Remakel’s Bellevue home on the night of Dec. 19, 2016.
Police reports show that Mangler burst unannounced into the home of Laverne Jackson earlier that night, which prosecutors said put him in the vicinity of the crime scene.
Andrew Prosser of the Iowa State Attorney General’s Office said in opening and closing statements that Mangler killed Remakel out of “wrath and greed,” specifically the desire for money and drugs.
In closing arguments, Mangler’s attorney, Derek Jones, pointed to inconsistencies in the evidence at the scene of the crime and the investigation.
“There’s no evidence that Drew was wrathful toward Jim Remakel,” he said. “There’s no evidence. Wrath is colorful language and it fits a nice little deadly sins analogy, but there’s no evidence.”
Jones said that bank records didn’t support the state’s theory that Mangler was broke that night, because Mangler’s unemployment pay was deposited into a different account. A message from Mangler telling a friend he was “broke” was sent after Mangler had already bought gas for a friend.
Jones also argued in his closing statement that there wasn’t actual evidence of a robbery. A bank bag was zipped and empty and potent prescription medications were left at the scene.
“Was this really a burglary or robbery, or was it just staged to look that way?” Jones asked. “It looks personal.”
Jones argued that the police didn’t adequately follow up on leads, including friends whom Remakel said were coming into town shortly before Christmas.
Jones accused the case of “confirmation bias,” when people look for evidence that fits their theory rather than a theory that fits their evidence.
Jones added that no murder weapon was found. The prosecution referred to the weapon as potentially a screwdriver, but that wasn’t positively identified.
Prosser argued that the time it took to break into the home and stab Remakel gave Mangler plenty of time to think about the crime.
“How long must it have taken to stab and slash Jim Remakel 32 times? Even as fast as a person can move his arms, it’s a lot of time. … What could possibly be going through the mind of the person who did these things other than murder?”
Prosser said that since Remakel and Mangler knew each other, Remakel “had to die” in order for Mangler to get away with robbery.
“The defendant had the means, the motive, and the opportunity to commit this crime,” Prosser said. “No one else was seen or known to be out wandering Bellevue that night by themselves, much less wearing those shoes.”
Experts found a bloodstain on shoes obtained by a search warrant in April 2018 from Mangler’s home. A bloodstain on the tongue contained DNA matching Remakel’s, experts testified. The discovery led to Mangler’s arrest in May 2018.
Jones said the DNA could have gotten on Mangler’s shoes in the course of his household work for Remakel that summer.
Mangler will be held in the Jackson County Detention Center until his sentencing in March.
