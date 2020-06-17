A local farmer perished last Saturday while filling a fertilizer tank. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was called to 17209 150th St. in rural Maquoketa at about 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found that Stephen L. Miller, 63, was filling a fertilizer applicator tank hooked to a tractor when the tractor slipped into gear.
Miller was run over by the rear wheels of the tractor and fertilizer applicator.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.
