A rural Maquoketa man is in jail on multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill one person and then himself last week.
Tyler David Yeager, 31, is charged with domestic abuse assault, first offense; first-degree harassment; intimidation with a dangerous weapon; going armed with intent; and reckless use of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at Yeager’s 134th Avenue residence at 5:32 p.m. Dec. 26.
According to charging documents, Yeager pointed a loaded handgun at a person, saying he was going to kill that person then kill himself. Yeager then allegedly went into another room and discharged the handgun, according to charging documents filed Dec. 27.
The house was in flames when law enforcement arrived on scene, according to Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the house fire, Kilburg said. No charges have been filed regarding the fire.
Donations sought for victims
Friends and family are raising money to help the victims of that housefire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family, which includes three young children. Visit the website and search for “House Fire after Christmas,” a fundraiser organized by Hannah Dalton, a family member of the victims.
Donations of any amount are being accepted, as the house was a total loss and the family’s vehicle was ruined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.