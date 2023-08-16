A man was pronounced dead after being pulled out of the Maquoketa River last week.
The 28-year-old man died at 6Bs Campground outside of Maquoketa on Aug. 11.
Emergency personnel responded to 6624 Caves Road at about 12:18 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive adult man who had been pulled out of the Maquoketa River at that location.
Responders attempted live-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the man was performing grounds maintenance along the river and had not been seen for about 30 minutes.
The man’s identity was being withheld until his family was notified. The sheriff’s office intends to release more information pending an investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Jackson County Regional Health Center Ambulance, and the Maquoketa Fire Department assisted at the scene.
