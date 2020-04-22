A Maquoketa man is the second within a month to be arrested in conjunction with a felony burglary involving an attempted dog theft.
Vincent David Anderson, 24, of 420 S. Prospect St., Maquoketa, was charged with second-degree burglary. During the March 7 incident, he allegedly tried to take a dog that was in the house, according to charging documents.
Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Anderson came in through a window at 814 S. Main St., Maquoketa, and tried to enter a bedroom where a person was locked inside, according to charging documents. Anderson also punched and broke the window of the bedroom, authorities allege.
On Feb. 13, Tyler Orion Curley, 23, of 208 N. Jones Ave., Maquoketa, allegedly entered 413 S. Second St., Maquoketa, with a switchblade and a fixed-blade knife, threatening to stab a person there.
Curley took the person’s dog before being found a few minutes later with the dog, vehicle and knives matching descriptions given by the owner, police allege.
Curley is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
